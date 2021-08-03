Cancel
Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville Police officer killed in crash while responding to call

By Jarrod Clay
CNN
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nelsonville Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who was killed in a crash Tuesday while responding to a call.

Officer Scott Dawley was killed in a three-vehicle crash while responding to a report of shots fired on the east side of Nelsonville just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

While responding to the call, Dawley was traveling east on Canal Street when he was involved in the crash at the intersection of Canal Street and Rocky Boots Way.

He suffered serious injures and first responders at the scene performed CPR on him at the scene. He was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, but he did not survive.

"This is a tragic event and I can't even begin to express how sorry I am for Scott Dawley and his family," Chief Scott Fitch said.

Fitch is asking for privacy for Dawley's family.

"This has been a terrible year for Nelsonville with this incident and the May death of a firefighter," city manager Scott Frank said. "We have become even more keenly aware of the dangers of our public safety professionals must endure, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected."

A driver of another vehicle was flown to a Columbus hospital for emergency medical attention and the driver of the third vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.

