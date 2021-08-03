Cancel
Covid-19 doesn’t linger for most children, UK study shows

By Naomi Kresge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 4): Most children who get Covid-19 recover within a week, according to a large U.K. study that may help soothe fears about whether kids who get sick will face the most protracted forms of the disease. Some 4.4% of 1,734 children with symptomatic Covid in the study experienced symptoms...

Related
Public Health
Daily Mail

Mask-free Sweden is close to ZERO daily Covid deaths as country's chief epidemiologist plays down fears over Delta variant's infectiousness

Mask-free Sweden is approaching zero Covid deaths per day while the country's chief epidemiologist has swatted away fears over the Delta variant's infectiousness. In the last two weeks, Sweden has recorded an average of 0.6 Covid deaths per day, this compares with 74 fatalities in the UK and 329 deaths in US per day over the same period.
Women's Healthinews.co.uk

Pregnant women ‘have been classed as acceptable collateral damage’ in lockdown easing, say mothers-to-be

Pregnant women say they fear their safety and wellbeing is being disregarded as England prepares to remove Covid-19 restrictions on 19 July. Doctors and midwives from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) warned on Wednesday, Covid-19 could pose a greater risk to women in the later stages of pregnancy, prompting concern from parents-to-be in England as the likes of compulsory mask wearing ends on Monday.
Education
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Children ‘must be vaccinated by September’ after record numbers forced out of school

GPs and hospitals have been told that all children 12 and over who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine must receive it before the start of the new school term.The instruction from NHS bosses came as figures showed record numbers of pupils had been forced out of classrooms due to Covid-19 just before the summer break.Some 1,126,000 pupils missed class on Friday, 16 July, compared with 859,000 a week prior, according to Department for Education (DfE) statistics. Read More ‘Confused messaging’ around Oxford vaccine helping fuel Covid spread, says scientist behind jabHow will self-isolation rules change on 16 August?More workers exempted from self-isolation in bid to end ‘pingdemic’UK ‘not out of woods’ on Covid despite encouraging fall in cases, says Boris Johnson
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Study shows masks can prevent COVID-19

Mayo Clinic researchers recently published a study that shows the proper use of masks reduces the spread of respiratory droplets. The findings strongly support the protective value and effectiveness of widespread mask use and maintaining physical distance in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Do face masks work at preventing COVID-19...
KidsTelegraph

Why we need to be honest about vaccinating our children

The question of whether or not to inoculate children against Covid-19 has been a key subject of debate, but now the government has taken a decisive step. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is recommending that all 16- and 17-year-olds are offered a first dose of the vaccine, with no need for parental consent.
Public HealthTelegraph

UK Covid cases drop almost 10,000 in a week

Britain recorded nearly 10,000 fewer Covid cases on Thursday when compared to the same day last week, new figures show, raising hopes that the epidemic may be slowing. Although the seven-day case rate continues to rise, increasing 24 per cent overall in a week, numbers have been below 50,000 for several days.
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Study to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among Black Communities

A University of Kentucky study launching this summer will seek to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among racial and ethnic minority populations in the Commonwealth. The project, funded by UK’s UNited In True racial Equity (UNITE) Research Priority Area, will enhance understanding of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism among populations historically less likely to become vaccinated, particularly Black people.
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Pingdemic' Plan and Antibody Vaccine Response Study

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The Government introduced emergency measures to protect food supplies in the wake of concerns that the supply workforce was being diminished following 'pings' from the NHS COVID app. George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, told Sky News on Friday...
Public HealthNewsbug.info

COVID-19 deaths surge in UK as officials warn pandemic isn’t over

The U.K. reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since March, prompting a top government health official to warn the pandemic is “not over yet” despite a continued fall in confirmed cases. There were 23,511 new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday, down for a seventh day. But the number of...

