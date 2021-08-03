Covid-19 doesn’t linger for most children, UK study shows

GPs and hospitals have been told that all children 12 and over who are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine must receive it before the start of the new school term.The instruction from NHS bosses came as figures showed record numbers of pupils had been forced out of classrooms due to Covid-19 just before the summer break.Some 1,126,000 pupils missed class on Friday, 16 July, compared with 859,000 a week prior, according to Department for Education (DfE) statistics. Read More ‘Confused messaging’ around Oxford vaccine helping fuel Covid spread, says scientist behind jabHow will self-isolation rules change on 16 August?More workers exempted from self-isolation in bid to end ‘pingdemic’UK ‘not out of woods’ on Covid despite encouraging fall in cases, says Boris Johnson