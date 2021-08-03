Massachusetts State Police Arrest Man Wanted for Intentionally Striking Trooper with Vehicle
Yesterday a Trooper assigned to Troop H was on patrol on American Legion Highway when he observed a vehicle matching the description of a be on the lookout (BOLO) broadcast seeking a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted for intentionally striking a Massachusetts State Trooper. The original incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. earlier that day in Lynn after the Trooper responded to a noise complaint at a business on the Lynnway. The vehicle strike caused non-life-threatening injuries to the Trooper.fallriverreporter.com
Comments / 0