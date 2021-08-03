Cancel
Somerset, KY

Somerset Christian volleyball wins Bluegrass State Games

Commonwealth Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Somerset Christian School JV volleyball team won first place in the Silver Bracket at the Bluegrass State Games. There were 30 teams present in the tournament. The Lady Cougars beat teams such as Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek, Lafayette, and Male. Members of the Lady Cougars' championship team are, front row from left, Catherine Hardy, Destiny Napier, Reagan Childers, Emma Warren, and Caroline Mounce; back row from left, Coach LaDawna Tucker, Callie Davis, Addy Miller, Olivia Murrer, Sierra Barnett, Addyson Cunnagin, Olivia Atwood, Sophia Barnett, and Elise Meggs.

