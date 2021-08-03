Cancel
Healthy Sanu providing leadership in 2nd stint with 49ers

By BEN ROSS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Mohamed Sanu is thrilled to have a second chance with the San Francisco 49ers. His fellow wide receivers might be even more excited to have their favorite resource back. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...

NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLUSA Today

Video: Hit that sparked Giants' massive Tuesday brawl

By now, you’ve heard the news that New York Giants training camp practice descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly the entire roster erupted in an on-field brawl that led to head coach Joe Judge unleashing an epic tirade that will likely go down in history. And while filming was prohibited at the time, the Giants released a video package that included the very hit that sparked the melee.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

Predicting NFL Division Rankings in 2021

So, I wanted to take some time to post my predictions for the AFC Division Rankings in 2021. Now, I used Madden simulations, among other things to help me predict this. I am going to post my predictions for the AFC division records, as well as the AFC playoff games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Robert Griffin III News

The NFL world is buzzing about veteran quarterback Robert Griffin III, who’s landed a new job in football…off the field. Griffin III, 31, has reportedly accepted an offer from ESPN to become a football analyst. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the news on Thursday morning. “Veteran free agent...
NFLNBC Sports

Mohamed Sanu sees an “it-factor” with rookie QB Trey Lance

Training camp has yet to begin for the San Francisco 49ers, but wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has already seen some positive things from the team’s rookie quarterback. In an interview with the DNP-CD Sports Podcast, Sanu said Trey Lance has left a positive impression early on with the 49ers. “The...
NFLYardbarker

No Cliche: Mohamed Sanu in Best Shape of His Life

Training camps are starting and soon there will be a flurry of reports about certain players in the "best shape of their life." You should ignore those "puff piece" articles. But allow me to explain why this column is different and why 49ers fans have every right to be excited about the condition Mohammed Sanu Sr. will report to Santa Clara in.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Mohamed Sanu confident in 49ers quarterbacks, says Trey Lance has ‘it factor’

1.7k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 21-year-old Trey Lance continues to earn praise from his teammates. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback is preparing to enter his first NFL training camp and hopes to show off how his hard work in the past month has led to improvement. During the players' time off, several videos surfaced of Lance taking part in throwing sessions, taking what he learned from the offseason program to sharpen his skills.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Football Team: Are ESPN analyst’s expectations for WFT realistic?

Though the Washington Football Team made seismic changes to its offense this offseason, everybody knows this roster was built to win by playing suffocating defense. Last season, they finished fourth in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.6), second in total yards conceded (304.6), second in passing yards (191.6) and fifth in sacks at 2.9 per game.

