Trenton, NJ

Aggie Athing Mu wins Olympic gold in women's 800 meter

By Travis Brown
myaggienation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pulled him out of bed at 4 a.m. In his dreams, Athing Mu, one of the track athletes that he coached at the Trenton Track Club, leaned across the finish line to beat out her competitors for first place in the women’s 800 meter at the Tokyo Olympics. In another moment, she was on the podium, accepting her gold medal.

