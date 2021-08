On Monday we released the updated Cincinnati Reds Top 25 Prospect List. And then the Reds went out and traded away one of the prospects on the list, creating an opening on the list and today I’m here to make the addition. On the original list at #25 when it went through the first few drafts, Ariel Almonte just missed out on the list after a few edits when Elly De La Cruz went wild for the first few weeks of his season and reports started rolling in. Almonte, however, now moves back onto the list with the departure of Noah Davis who was traded to the Colorado Rockies.