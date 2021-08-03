Cancel
Biden asks governors to help fight COVID surge or "get out of the way"

President Biden called on governors to help fight the surge of coronavirus cases or "please get out of the way." As the administration pushes to get more people vaccinated, CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports on a new policy NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio hopes will convince people to roll up their sleeves. Then, Dr. Ali Raja, a professor at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more on efforts to fight the fourth wave.

