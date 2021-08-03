Cristobal Expecting Competitive Camp
One phrase kept reverberating through the Autzen Stadium club level Tuesday afternoon. “What we expect out of this group is the most competitive camp that we have had,” Mario Cristobal said during the introduction portion of his press conference at Oregon’s media day. He went back to that particular sentence a few more times during his 20-plus minute presser, and made a constant effort to emphasize that he expects this camp to be different from past years.scoopduck.com
