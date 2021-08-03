Pro Baseball Local Recap: Hunter Schryver and Beck Way bounce back, Michael Hope has up-and-down week

Robert (hip) won't return during the White Sox's weekend series against the Cubs, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Robert has been on a rehab assignment for just over three weeks, and he's hit .265 with two doubles, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base across 10 games. While manager Tony La Russa said Thursday that the outfielder's return is imminent, he ruled him out for the team's weekend series and said that the 24-year-old will face an "important test" in his rehab assignment this weekend. La Russa is optimistic that Robert will be in consideration to return from the 60-day IL against Minnesota on Monday.