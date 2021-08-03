Puppy litter needs loving homes

Before I read Dr. Melissa Shapiro's riveting new book called Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family, I had heard about it from a few people and thought that no book could possibly be as inspirational and important as they told me it was.1,2 However, I was wrong and pleasantly surprised that Shapiro's riveting Cinderella story of a tiny deaf blind pink pup called Piglet, who surely would have died had not human hands and hearts intervened, took me on an unexpected and bumpy joyride laden with concern and also embracing kindness, compassion, and love when the easy way out would have been to say something like, "This is hopeless."