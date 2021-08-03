Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Puppy litter needs loving homes

By Adam Singleton
bigcountryhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles , Joe, and Gene are this week’s furry friends from The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Puppies#Taylor Jones Humane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

This ‘Lovely Little Girl’ is Looking for a New Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is WINNIE. I am a spayed female, blond and white Yorkshire Terrier and Chihuahua – Long Haired. The shelter staff think I am about 1 year and 3 months old. I have been at the shelter since Jun 27, 2021.
PetsABC6.com

Pick of the Litter: Meet Louie!

Louie is a 9 month old Aussie-Doodle and is just the sweetest pup ever! He’s a “southern gentleman” as he just came in on a transport last Friday from a shelter in Georgia. He already knows many of his commands but is even more motivated by treats, especially hot dogs!...
PetsCourier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY Coco is a Chihuahua mix who is 2 years old. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Coco is a cute and very nice little boy. He can be an escape artist. Coco loves squeaky toys. He would do best in a home with no small children.
PetsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Pup, Porsche, Is Hoping to Wiggle Her Way Into Your Heart

Today, for Dog Days, we met this tiny puppy named Porsche. Porsche is only 3 months old and is suspected to remain small. Although, it's difficult for the SPCA of SW Michigan to accurately determine how big an animal may grow because they often don't know who the animal's parents are.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Sad Puppy Rescued From Chains, Finds Forever Home

Dog rescues frequently save abandoned dogs. However, this time Love Furry Friends Rescue stepped in for a chained dog. A sad, sweet puppy was rescued from chains and given a chance at a better life. Captured on video, the rescuers travel to a car lot where they saw, via social media, that a young puppy was chained up in a makeshift doghouse. The trending video documents the un-chaining of this sweet pup and his chance to become someone's loved family member.
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Stray dog finds the loving home he deserves

A couple decided to adopt a dog. They went to the shelter in California and met DC. Poor DC was found as a stray with no microchip. He was waiting patiently for his forever home. DC immediately started wagging his tail and giving them kisses. The couple immediately falls in...
Animalspsychologytoday.com

Piglet, a Deaf and Blind Puppy, Teaches the Power of Love

Before I read Dr. Melissa Shapiro's riveting new book called Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind, Pink Puppy and His Family, I had heard about it from a few people and thought that no book could possibly be as inspirational and important as they told me it was.1,2 However, I was wrong and pleasantly surprised that Shapiro's riveting Cinderella story of a tiny deaf blind pink pup called Piglet, who surely would have died had not human hands and hearts intervened, took me on an unexpected and bumpy joyride laden with concern and also embracing kindness, compassion, and love when the easy way out would have been to say something like, "This is hopeless."
PetsBlue Springs Examiner

Animals Best Friends: Loving boys need a new forever home

Animals Best Friends has accepted two courtesy listings that are awesome dogs that need good homes. Rip is a handsome lab mix who is two years old. This boy is housebroken and very attentive to his person. Rip listens well to commands and adores attention. He walks well on a leash and loves going for walks. He loves to play fetch, go on car rides and cuddle on the couch. He does well with most dogs and kids but not cats. Rip is a big boy at 74 pounds, and he is all love.
Petsbigcountryhomepage.com

Piper needs a home

Meet Piper! An adorable border collie mix with a lot of love to give. You can meet Piper and fall in love at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
AnimalsNapa Valley Register

Pic of the Litter: Bubs

Biggest Turn Off Putting on his harness for a walk. Famous feat He walks on a leash, goes for car rides, and eats broccoli!. Often Heard Phrase "Wanna go for a car ride, Bubs?"
Petsfox5ny.com

Animals need new homes

The Animal Care and Control Center in East Harlem is seeing a surge in the number of pets being surrendered in recent months. In February, the shelter was seeing about 21 pets brought in each day. That went up to an average of 47 a day in June.
Miami-dade County, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Animal Services seeking adopters and fosters for pets needing loving homes

Every year during the summer months, animal welfare and rescue organizations across the country experience an influx of pets in need of loving homes. With numbers on the rise and in anticipation of expected new arrivals continuing throughout the summer, Miami-Dade County Animal Services (Animal Services) is making a plea for adopters and fosters to open their hearts and homes to a shelter pet, especially medium and large size dogs.
Petsthekatynews.com

Puppy Nutrition

A growing pup needs the best dog food possible. In order to form stronger muscles, joints, and bones, plus build healthy digestion and immune responses, their daily diet needs to be full of nutritious food. Not to mention, healthy puppies tend to have healthy skin and coats. And, your puppy needs almost twice the calories and nutrients than when they’re an adult. Here is the best dog food for a growing pup.
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

A Loving Home for a Shy Cat

Animal advisor Cathy M. Rosenthal on how to provide a loving home for a shy cat, housebreaking a 7-year-old dog, and managing a biting kitty. Dear Cathy: Nine months ago, we adopted a 2½-year-old cat. She was a stray, so we don’t know her background. She still won’t let us pick her up but loves cuddling, snuggling in bed, and being petted.
Mount Vernon, OHMount Vernon News

Puppy Pawlooza

Shawn Drover of Megadeth & Act of Defiance; Rick Monroe & The Rick Monroe Band;. Kenyon Lockry & The Osceola Boys; The Drew Allen Duo;
PetsPosted by
DogTime

8 Great Dating Tips To Help Dog Lovers Share Their Puppy Love

We dog lovers are a special breed, and not everyone can handle our love for all things canine. Here are a few dating tips for dog lovers that will help you find the right human to share your puppy love with. The post 8 Great Dating Tips To Help Dog Lovers Share Their Puppy Love appeared first on DogTime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy