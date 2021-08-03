St. Peter's Abdulkadir honored with Outstanding Refugee Award

Mohamed Abdulkadir, of St. Peter, was one of seven winners of the 2021 Outstanding Refugee Award from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Abdulkadir is a refugee training specialist at MRCI, a social services organization in Mankato. He has been involved in a number of refugee- and immigrant-supporting projects in St. Peter, including the St. Peter Islamic Center, workforce recruitment in the Somali community, and assistance to students.