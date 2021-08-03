Building positive relationships between community's adults, students

Five years or so ago, a group of community leaders began meeting with then Principal Katy Schuerman with the intent of collaboratively supporting the school and K-W families with a variety of matters including bullying, food insecurity and supporting families in crisis. A group called KW Community Cares was born which over the last five years has included representation from Goodhue County Public Health, clergy, and representatives of community groups such as the food shelf and youth wrestling and area law enforcement.