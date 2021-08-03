Cancel
Only one Northeast Tennessee school system will require masks as delta surge impacts kids

By Caleb Perhne
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Update - Hancock County Schools announced late Tuesday that the school system will be requiring masks. -------------------------------------------------------------------- No school system in Northeast Tennessee with the exception of Hancock will require masks this fall despite recommendations from both the CDC and state department of health. School officials face mixed messages from the state level.

