Blood Assurance names new regional medical director
Blood Assurance recently added Dr. Ted Kieffer as its new regional medical director in Middle Tennessee. Kieffer, who will be based in Nashville, is tasked with overseeing and ensuring the safety of donors and collected blood products while acting as a liaison to hospitals in Middle Tennessee. He will also help develop and launch a cellular therapy program, geared toward reforming the way physicians treat cancer, genetic, and infectious disease.www.williamsonherald.com
