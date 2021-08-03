West Port gets nod for 288 apartments

Commissioners last week approved a site plan for 288 apartments in the new development called West Port. These will be market rate apartments with garages and amenities, which were not named in the application from Fort Myers...
NORTH PORT — A large swath of raw land in an undeveloped section of North Port is scheduled for closing this week, according to listing details with the Sarasota-based broker. That property in the Yorkshire section is listed with Ian Black Real Estate. A spokesperson confirmed closing should happen by...
PUNTA GORDA — The City Council on Wednesday started the review of a proposed subdivision to be called Sea Grass previously set aside for commerce. Council members voted unanimously to move forward with hearings on the proposed removal of 56 acres of early subdivision street and lot plans that never happened south of Jones Loop Road.
Apparently, the fourth time is the charm, at least for UPA, Inc. UPA is looking to open a cannabis delivery service at 2 Powder Mill Road and has appeared before the Select Board three times asking them to negotiate a Host Community Agreement. UPA is owned by Uma Dhanabalan. Adam Stack is the property owner, which includes the adjacent buildings on Waltham Street. Stack is also a partner in UPA, Inc.
I just noticed the other day in the paper that a parcel of land on Burnt Store Road has been rezoned from a density of 32 approved building lots, to over 1,000 lots. This is not the first time in the past year that these types of zoning changes have taken place.
Part of the St. Augustine Outlets could soon close and be replaced with new homes, retail space and a movie theatre if St. Johns County commissioners vote in favor of redevelopment during a Tuesday meeting. The property’s owner wants to redevelop the existing property into a mixed-used space on 31...
SARASOTA — Former Sarasota County Commissioner Bob Anderson said years ago when parking became a problem on West Dearborn Street, he’d know the Englewood revitalization was a success. That day has come. Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to start negotiations with the Crosspoint Englewood Church of the Nazarene for...
Missoula County Commissioners held a Microsoft Teams meeting on Monday afternoon to hear a proposal that would close the popular Larchmont Golf Course and relocate the facility on land off Highway 93 South in order to make way for much needing mixed-use housing on the Larchmont site. Missoula County Director...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a symbolic groundbreaking Monday, construction will start this week on a new 180-unit affordable housing development in north Columbus which will list rent as low as $350 a month. City and state leaders gathered to praise the new project owned and operated by NRP which...
SARASOTA — The clock is now ticking on Sarasota County’s occupancy of its long-time administrative headquarters at 1660 Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota. Monday, by a unanimous vote, commissioners agreed to sell the property along with two adjacent parcels to Benderson Development Corp. for $25 million. The contract also calls for the county to lease back the building and parcels for $1 million a year for the next four years.
As a Charlotte County resident and Republican candidate for the Board of Commissioners, I want to add my voice to those supporting the Cultural Center, an iconic gathering place that suffered too long from poor management, deteriorating financials and benign government neglect until COVID sealed its fate. Abandoned by its...
Century City-based LaTerra Development and Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group have received a $198.5 million construction loan for a project in Burbank. The development, at 777 N. Front St., will have 573 apartment units, 69 of which will be affordable units. The financing was provided by BMO Harris Bank and Citizens...
Local developer LaTerra Development has secured funds to build 573 apartments in Burbank — one of the few new complexes to be built in the inner-ring Los Angeles suburb over the last 20 years. BMO Harris Bank and Citizens provided $198.5 million in construction financing to LaTerra and its development...
A Pacific Northwest investor is the new owner of apartments in Uptown Dallas’ popular West Village development. A partnership represented by Kirkland, Wash.-based Weidner Apartment Homes has bought the West Village rental units along Blackburn Street and McKinney Avenue. Built in 2005, the apartments are located above the retail space...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority approved an assistance package that will help the $17.6 million Warsaw Creative Campus in East Price Hill become a reality. The Port’s board agreed Wednesday to assume ownership of the 0.76-acre, seven-parcel site from 3108 to 3120 Warsaw...
Students living in West C Apartments are being forced to relocate to West A starting in two weeks due to “necessary renovations” being done to the residential building. Campus Residences said renovations to West C were delayed for many months, but will now begin at the end of this semester.
A proposal to demolish the historic Optimist International building and build a new apartment tower in its place was rejected this summer by a city board, but the developer is back with plans that would keep the historic structure.
SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose City Council unanimously backed a proposal Tuesday evening to block commercial development, including construction of a massive Amazon-style warehouse, on 314 acres in Coyote Valley.
The proposal rezones portions of the valley from industrial to agricultural and open space use and ends a land battle that has pitted conservationists against commercial developers.
“I want everyone in my city to be able to have those inspiring, wonderful moments, where they have an opportunity to reconnect with nature,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo at a press conference held against the backdrop of the lush, green...
A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.
Members of the Economic Development Committee on Thursday selected a proposal to build a 50-unit affordable housing complex on the former West Side Battery and L&S Printing property on the city’s west side. The proposal, by Gorman & Co., was chosen over that of Wausau Opportunity Zone. Both proposals were...
