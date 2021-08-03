West Port gets nod for 288 apartments

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose City Council unanimously backed a proposal Tuesday evening to block commercial development, including construction of a massive Amazon-style warehouse, on 314 acres in Coyote Valley. The proposal rezones portions of the valley from industrial to agricultural and open space use and ends a land battle that has pitted conservationists against commercial developers. “I want everyone in my city to be able to have those inspiring, wonderful moments, where they have an opportunity to reconnect with nature,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo at a press conference held against the backdrop of the lush, green...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO