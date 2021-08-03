LETTER: Federal government is the enemy

Local self-governance started as the recognition of individual rights protecting liberty and holding an understanding of inalienable rights. Self-governance of the state represents the doctrine that created the Confederation of States, declaring a Revolutionary War with England rejecting colonial rule that was acting on behalf of corporate influence. When that war was over, the Articles of Confederation were rewritten by a constitution forming, “these United States of America.” This was inspired by corporations and their investors in order to streamline commerce regarding the growth as a nation being centralized. Until this centralization, local self-governance ruled the 13 States, including the boroughs, cities, and townships.