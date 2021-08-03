Nancy Carol Johnson Stamper, 74, of North Wilkesboro passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Stamper was born February 24, 1947, to Vernon Worth and Plina Beatrice Ballard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Arnold Stamper; brother, Danny Johnson; and daughter, Lynn Anette Stamper. She was a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church. As a God fearing and humble woman, she loved her children and grandchildren dearly; as well as her Facebook family and playing Facebook games. She collected and loved elephants. She also loved dogs, and all animals.