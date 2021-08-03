A short history of Royal walk-offs

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWalk this way. Every boy and girl who has ever played baseball or softball has dreamed about coming to the plate in the bottom of the last inning, with their team behind, and hitting the winning home run. It’s one of the most exciting plays in sports, especially if your team is on the winning end. These home runs were coined “Walk off” by Dennis Eckersley. As Eckersley so eloquently put it, “it’s a home run you don’t have to watch. You know it’s out. You just walk off”. Three of the most famous walk off’s were Bobby Thomson’s “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” home run off Ralph Branca which sent the New York Giants to the World Series in 1951, Bill Mazeroski’s 1960 Game seven World Series shot to vanquish the Yankees and Joe Carter’s 1993 Game Six blast which gave the Toronto Blue Jays the Series win. It can also break your heart, like when Chris Chambliss walked off the Royals in the ninth inning of Game Five of the 1976 American League Championship series. My favorite part of the walk-off.

