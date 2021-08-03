Letter to the editor: Clay

Your generosity and efforts have directly contributed to the advancement of health-related and educational outcomes in Cochise County. The rate of asthma in school-aged children in Cochise County is higher than the national average — and the donation of 40 inhalers for the stock inhaler program is an amazing start to combat this unfortunate truth. This is the beginning of what I hope to be a long-running project, and I value your partnership through it all. Not only have you all helped the cause, but you continue to support the healthcare needs of the people of Benson and Cochise County as a whole. For this, I again thank you!