Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benson, AZ

Letter to the editor: Clay

myheraldreview.com
 1 day ago

Your generosity and efforts have directly contributed to the advancement of health-related and educational outcomes in Cochise County. The rate of asthma in school-aged children in Cochise County is higher than the national average — and the donation of 40 inhalers for the stock inhaler program is an amazing start to combat this unfortunate truth. This is the beginning of what I hope to be a long-running project, and I value your partnership through it all. Not only have you all helped the cause, but you continue to support the healthcare needs of the people of Benson and Cochise County as a whole. For this, I again thank you!

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Benson, AZ
Government
City
Benson, AZ
County
Cochise County, AZ
Cochise County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Health Care#Of The People#Benson Hospital#Cochise County School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
Ohio StateCBS News

Two House special elections in Ohio highlight divisions in both parties

Two contentious special election primaries in Ohio for open congressional seats wrapped up on Tuesday night. Both highlighted the divisiveness and rancor within the Democratic and Republican Parties ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Associated Press projected Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Trump, won the GOP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy