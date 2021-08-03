Letter to the editor: Douglas
Arizona voters passed an initiative to add a surcharge of 4.5% to Arizona’s wealthiest taxpayers. It addressed 3 of the state’s serious problems: Poor educational outcomes, poorly funded state government programs, and growing income inequality. Our Republican legislature, virtually owned and operated by those who would pay the surcharge, quickly moved to thwart the will of the people. Using one year of budget surplus as an excuse, they passed a tax cut whose benefits go almost entirely to the richest, and which in the long run will make all those problems significantly worse. By capping taxes at the level of the surcharge, they have made the standard income tax rate itself zero for those most privileged and most able to pay.www.myheraldreview.com
Comments / 0