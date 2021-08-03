The Catfish has their last home game of the season

The Cape Catfish put two runs on the board early in Friday's game against Springfield but ultimately fell to the Sliders after giving up a six-run fifth inning. Catfish pitcher Colten Weber was solid through four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Then the Sliders caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For 37 years, Steve Fish was a head coach that had never won the last game of the season. “When you see other sports win state titles, and you started talking about am I good enough coach?” Fish said on Saturday following the 3A state championship game. “You start to second guess yourself. What are we not doing?”
The Greene County baseball team lost a Class 3A Substate 8 first round tournament game to #3 Gilbert Friday, July 16. The Rams ended their season 9-15. Tuesday, July 13, saw Greene County win their final regular season game 13-12 over Atlantic. It was Senior Night for the Rams with Peyton Kinsey, Cameren Miller, and Alex Roberts playing their final game in front of the home crowd. Players and their parents were recognized prior to the game.
Lew Ford thinks this is it. At least, at this moment. The longtime Duck, now is in his 11th season with the team, doesn’t really deal in definitive terms. The right to change his mind has always existed, but two and a half weeks out from his 45th birthday, Ford thinks this will be his last season.
It’s back to Metropolitan Division and back to an 82-game regular season — hopefully — for the Carolina Hurricanes. The NHL announced the 2021-22 schedule Thursday night during ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” The Canes will open the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 14, against the New York Islanders — the same day the N.C. State Fair opens.
The Bismarck Bucks made it a clean 4-0 season sweep of the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday night. The Bucks and Blizzard met for the fourth and final time this season, and despite trailing the entire first half Bismarck pulled out the win 41-30. The Bucks are now 7-6 on...
Were back to back with no big break bc of covid. Even a normal NBA season is quite long. The wnba season is a whopping 3 months. Heck, most of the women end up in multiple leagues around the globe bc the season is so short.
ALBANY — The Empire finished the season with a 7-1 record and will play the Carolina Cobras in the first round of the National Arena League playoffs at the Times Union Center on Saturday, Aug. 7. The Empire ended the regular season on July 31 with a 58-56 win over the Jacksonville Sharks. The game […]
It's only the third inning of Cleveland's afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and yet Franmil Reyes is approaching 1,000 feet worth of home runs. Reyes in the second and third innings launched home runs off of Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, the first traveling 446 feet beyond the Home Run Porch in left field and the second traveling 421 feet to center field. He'll have a few more chances to notch his first career three-homer game.
Four season tickets - Club Seats East, section 213, Row F. Includes option to purchase any playoff tickets or Super Bowl if team advances. Must be bought in pairs. Price $3,750 per season ticket. See picture for view from seat.
New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he didn’t want to hear about opposing fans filling up TIAA Bank Field, telling Jaguar fans, “That s***’s gotta stop.” Meyer’s comments came in a speech to season ticket holders, where he implored them to take ownership of their home stadium. Last...
The Franklin Duelers saw their season come to an end on Thursday night when they did not qualify for the Ohio Valley League playoffs. The Duelers split two road games that closed their regular season. On Monday, they lost 13-0 in seven innings to the Paducah Chiefs and defeated the Hoptown Hoppers 10-9 to take some momentum into their play-in game on Thursday night against Paducah at Greg Shelton Field.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Cape Catfish took a page out of the Alton River Dragons’ playbook in Wednesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Springfield Sliders, playing mostly pitchers in the field while mostly throwing non-pitchers. With the division crown for the second half of the season and a playoff berth...
As Eastern Washington, Idaho and six other Big Sky football teams vied for a spring championship during an abbreviated 2020-21 schedule, Amandre Williams remained in Bozeman, practicing. “It was difficult at times to watch, just because the competitive nature in all of us wanted to play football and go out...
A former Maryland baseball player is making a fair amount of noise in the major leagues as of late. San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., who played with the Terps from 2013-15, excelled for his team at the plate Sunday afternoon going three-for-five with two home runs and two RBIs. The infielder notched a solo shot in both the first and third innings to give him his first career multi-home run game.
The UCLA men’s basketball team will face Villanova in a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday. The Bruins will host Villanova in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom this fall on Friday, Nov. 12. UCLA will return to face Villanova in Philadelphia during the 2023-24 season.
Go to a Liberty football game this fall and you're likely to hear Logan Dodrill's name announced throughout the night. Of course, that's nothing new, since it happened last season. Dodrill played a big role in the Raiders' return to the state playoffs, and he figures to be even busier this fall as they try to sustain the success during his senior year.
It’s safe to say that the Vegas sportsbooks don’t think new Kansas head coach Lance Leipold will find much success this season. Most of them have set the over/under on wins for the Kansas Jayhawks at 1.5. After looking deeper into their schedule, I can see why the number is that low.
Aug. 4—The Pittsburgh Pirates will open next season at home on Opening Day, playing the St. Louis Cardinals on March 31 at PNC Park, and their schedule features interleague games against American League East Division opponents. MLB announced the 2022 schedule Wednesday, and it will mark the first time in...
Comments / 0