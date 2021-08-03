Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Catfish has their last home game of the season

KFVS12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/2. Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/2.

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Home Game#Sports Heartland Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Baseballsemoball.com

Catfish give up six-run fifth inning, fall to Sliders at home

The Cape Catfish put two runs on the board early in Friday's game against Springfield but ultimately fell to the Sliders after giving up a six-run fifth inning. Catfish pitcher Colten Weber was solid through four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. Then the Sliders caught fire.
Gilbert, IAgreenecountynewsonline.com

Ram baseball team wins last home game, falls to #3 Gilbert in post-season

The Greene County baseball team lost a Class 3A Substate 8 first round tournament game to #3 Gilbert Friday, July 16. The Rams ended their season 9-15. Tuesday, July 13, saw Greene County win their final regular season game 13-12 over Atlantic. It was Senior Night for the Rams with Peyton Kinsey, Cameren Miller, and Alex Roberts playing their final game in front of the home crowd. Players and their parents were recognized prior to the game.
BaseballNewsday

Lew Ford believes this will be last season with Ducks

Lew Ford thinks this is it. At least, at this moment. The longtime Duck, now is in his 11th season with the team, doesn’t really deal in definitive terms. The right to change his mind has always existed, but two and a half weeks out from his 45th birthday, Ford thinks this will be his last season.
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

Hurricanes to open the 2021-22 season with home game against Islanders

It’s back to Metropolitan Division and back to an 82-game regular season — hopefully — for the Carolina Hurricanes. The NHL announced the 2021-22 schedule Thursday night during ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” The Canes will open the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 14, against the New York Islanders — the same day the N.C. State Fair opens.
NBAkxnet.com

Bismarck Bucks win final home game of the regular season

The Bismarck Bucks made it a clean 4-0 season sweep of the Green Bay Blizzard on Saturday night. The Bucks and Blizzard met for the fourth and final time this season, and despite trailing the entire first half Bismarck pulled out the win 41-30. The Bucks are now 7-6 on...
NBAsportswar.com

That and the NBA season (particularly these last 2)

Were back to back with no big break bc of covid. Even a normal NBA season is quite long. The wnba season is a whopping 3 months. Heck, most of the women end up in multiple leagues around the globe bc the season is so short.
MLBbeaconjournal.com

Video: Franmil Reyes has 867 feet of home runs by the third inning of today's game

It's only the third inning of Cleveland's afternoon game against the St. Louis Cardinals, and yet Franmil Reyes is approaching 1,000 feet worth of home runs. Reyes in the second and third innings launched home runs off of Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim, the first traveling 446 feet beyond the Home Run Porch in left field and the second traveling 421 feet to center field. He'll have a few more chances to notch his first career three-homer game.
FootballPittsburgh Post-Gazette

2021 Steeler (home game) Season tickets

Four season tickets - Club Seats East, section 213, Row F. Includes option to purchase any playoff tickets or Super Bowl if team advances. Must be bought in pairs. Price $3,750 per season ticket. See picture for view from seat.
Franklin, KYFranklin Favorite

Duelers end season in play in game

The Franklin Duelers saw their season come to an end on Thursday night when they did not qualify for the Ohio Valley League playoffs. The Duelers split two road games that closed their regular season. On Monday, they lost 13-0 in seven innings to the Paducah Chiefs and defeated the Hoptown Hoppers 10-9 to take some momentum into their play-in game on Thursday night against Paducah at Greg Shelton Field.
Springfield, ILsemoball.com

Catfish drop inconsequential regular-season finale vs. Sliders

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Cape Catfish took a page out of the Alton River Dragons’ playbook in Wednesday night’s 8-3 loss to the Springfield Sliders, playing mostly pitchers in the field while mostly throwing non-pitchers. With the division crown for the second half of the season and a playoff berth...
Spokane, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Big Sky football teams reflect on last season

As Eastern Washington, Idaho and six other Big Sky football teams vied for a spring championship during an abbreviated 2020-21 schedule, Amandre Williams remained in Bozeman, practicing. “It was difficult at times to watch, just because the competitive nature in all of us wanted to play football and go out...
MLBgiants365.com

MM 7.26: Former Terp LaMonte Wade Jr. has first career multi-home run game

A former Maryland baseball player is making a fair amount of noise in the major leagues as of late. San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr., who played with the Terps from 2013-15, excelled for his team at the plate Sunday afternoon going three-for-five with two home runs and two RBIs. The infielder notched a solo shot in both the first and third innings to give him his first career multi-home run game.
College Sports247Sports

UCLA Schedules Home-and-Home With Villanova

The UCLA men’s basketball team will face Villanova in a home-and-home series during the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, it was announced on Wednesday. The Bruins will host Villanova in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom this fall on Friday, Nov. 12. UCLA will return to face Villanova in Philadelphia during the 2023-24 season.
Logan, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Versatile Dodrill looks to build on last season

Go to a Liberty football game this fall and you're likely to hear Logan Dodrill's name announced throughout the night. Of course, that's nothing new, since it happened last season. Dodrill played a big role in the Raiders' return to the state playoffs, and he figures to be even busier this fall as they try to sustain the success during his senior year.
Kansas Stateheartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Football: Game-by-Game Prediction for 2021 Season

It’s safe to say that the Vegas sportsbooks don’t think new Kansas head coach Lance Leipold will find much success this season. Most of them have set the over/under on wins for the Kansas Jayhawks at 1.5. After looking deeper into their schedule, I can see why the number is that low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy