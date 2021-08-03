Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Time to re-onboard employees who started remotely

Hr Morning
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people who never set foot on-site are finally coming to work. Are you ready to re-onboard employees who started remotely?. Nearly everyone who’s worked remotely the past 18 months might need some introduction back to work. But people who were hired, onboarded and only worked remotely aren’t well adapted. In a TINYpulse survey, researchers found new hires didn’t connect with company values or engage with colleagues as well as those hired prior to the pandemic.

www.hrmorning.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Etiquette#Tinypulse#Paychex#Willis Towers Watson#Talent Advisory#Data And Software#Zoom#University Of Texas#Payroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
smallbusinessbrain

Employee Engagement Tips For A Happier Remote Work Environment

The COVID-19 caused a major health crisis and an economic downturn but despite these negative effects, we were able to open our eyes to the possibilities of trying new things which the complacency of the old normal did not allow us to. Scientists created vaccines to control the spread of the virus, more and more people are getting into microbusinesses and are doing good with it, schools have educated children out of the four walls of the classroom with the shift to distance learning, and work setups have evolved into what we now practice as telecommuting.
SoftwarePosted by
The Independent

The workplace of the future puts employees first

As businesses return to the office, distinguishing between buzzwords and long-term trends means prioritising workforce experience. Hybrid working. The new normal. Zoom fatigue. WFH. Among many changes, the pandemic has popularised a slew of new jargon, as professionals worldwide adjusted to drastic shifts in their work environments virtually overnight. But as businesses develop their return-to-office strategies, it can be difficult to distinguish between hype and long-lasting trends.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Lauren Lefkowitz: “Be in contact with the employee during other times”

Be in contact with the employee during other times. This is especially important for remote employees. When employees and managers are in the office together, there is a natural opportunity for social run-ins — lunch, getting coffee, even passing in the hallway. For remote employees, social run-ins must be preplanned. I firmly believe that managers should be meeting with their teams, individually or as a group, at least weekly. If managers provide feedback regularly, it will be kinder and less frightening for them when constructive feedback comes.
EconomyHackRead

Why your remote employees may underperform? Top 10 problems

Organizing remote work is a challenge for any business owner. Read on to find workable strategies to maximize the output of your distributed team. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the world, particularly in the workplace. Due to the virus’s health limitations and consequences, businesses and industries have been compelled to implement remote working regimes for their employees to minimize direct contact and prevent the virus from spreading.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Employees would accept pay cuts in exchange for remote work

(Bloomberg) – What would you sacrifice to be able to work from home forever?. A new survey shows that many Americans would be willing to accept a pay cut, give up days off, or put in more hours for a job that offers a completely remote option. After more than...
EconomyPosted by
Racine County Eye

How To Improve Your Employee Productivity

The best way to improve and grow as a company is to increase your profits—and the best way to do that is to improve your efficiency and productivity. However, this isn’t easy and requires serious planning and a focus on your employees. You need to improve your employee’s ability to do their job to find any success for your company. Here’s a guide on how to improve your employee productivity.
Internetslashdot.org

LinkedIn To Allow Most Employees To Work Remotely, Reversing Course

I work here (been at LinkedIn over 5 years) and I honestly don't know. The engineering teams are large because we never use any off the shelf or existing opensource products - we like to reinvent the wheel in house every time. (At LinkedIn we do Promotion Driven Development.) We...
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

5 Ways Leaders Can Help Employees To Work Remotely

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled the workforce across the globe to embrace new ways of working. Whether your employees are remote or back in-office, the future of work looks very different than it did a year ago.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

Managing Remote Workers: How to Terminate Remote Employees

Remote work isn’t going away anytime soon. Even though location-specific workplaces are opening up again and employees are returning to their offices, many positions will continue to be remote. According to a recent FlexJobs article several companies like Atlassian, Dropbox, and Microsoft have decided to keep their workers either partly...
EconomyFast Company

How to tell if your company is ready for employees to work-from-anywhere

Over the next months, many companies in the U.S. will begin the process of returning to the office. But offices won’t look like they did before COVID-19. Our research firm, Forrester, projects that 70% of companies will pivot to a “work-from-anywhere,” hybrid work model in which at least a selection of employees can work anywhere at least two days a week, while spending the remaining days in an office.
EconomyWorcester Business Journal

WBJ panel: Businesses must individualize remote & hybrid options as employees return

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdowns and the changing news of the Delta variant, businesses are facing unprecedented obstacles as they try to bring their employees back to the office and retain a sense of normalcy. Work from home, remote, and hybrid options are just a few of the new models quickly revolutionizing workforces.
Economybizjournals

Not offering enough remote work? Employees will be eyeing the exits, new research finds.

Employees want more remote work than many employers are willing to give — and new research suggests the disconnect will send a lot of workers rushing to the exits. About 36% of employees who currently work from home at least one day a week would return to the office full time if ordered to do so, but they would start looking for a new job, according to a new working paper from the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute for Economics. About 6% would quit right away before returning to the office, the working paper found.
Career Development & AdviceHr Morning

Re-engage employees who don’t want to come back to work

Many employees don’t want to come back to work, but they must. So how can HR professionals re-engage employees who aren’t happy about being there?. It’s an emerging challenge for employers – especially those that gave their people the flexibility to work remotely for the past 18 months. Some employees resent having to work on-site again. Others have safety and well-being fears. Some prefer working remotely.
EducationPosted by
@growwithco

Employee Training Program

Employee training should help further your employee’s professional goals and your top business priorities simultaneously. LinkedIn’s 2019 Workforce Learning Report found that 94% of employees surveyed would stay at a company longer if it invested in new training and development opportunities. Workers want to join organizations that provide education and professional growth, yet few companies regularly offer employee training programs.
Economycbia.com

Work Satisfaction, Job Security Drive Employee Retention

Work satisfaction and job security are the main factors impacting manufacturing employee retention rates according to a new study. The Manufacturing Institute’s Center for Manufacturing Research and the American Psychological Association study examined best practices for retention among manufacturers and explore the motivating factors that affect worker retention. The study...
TechnologyItproportal

Workers would consider pay cut to remain remote

Many employees have become contented with remote working, so much so that they would gladly take a pay cut to remain at home. This is according to a new report from chat app Pumble, which says more than a third of employees would accept a lower salary, if it meant working from home indefinitely, citing research from Global Workplace Analytics.
ComputersCSO

10 security tools all remote employees should have

It’s no secret that humans are the biggest vulnerability to any corporate network. Whether it’s an inability to properly manage password complexity across multiple systems, poor social media habits, or even a lack of awareness with things like email links, online shopping, or app and software usage. A major problem...

Comments / 0

Community Policy