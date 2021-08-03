Time to re-onboard employees who started remotely
Some people who never set foot on-site are finally coming to work. Are you ready to re-onboard employees who started remotely?. Nearly everyone who’s worked remotely the past 18 months might need some introduction back to work. But people who were hired, onboarded and only worked remotely aren’t well adapted. In a TINYpulse survey, researchers found new hires didn’t connect with company values or engage with colleagues as well as those hired prior to the pandemic.www.hrmorning.com
Comments / 0