Time to re-onboard employees who started remotely

The COVID-19 caused a major health crisis and an economic downturn but despite these negative effects, we were able to open our eyes to the possibilities of trying new things which the complacency of the old normal did not allow us to. Scientists created vaccines to control the spread of the virus, more and more people are getting into microbusinesses and are doing good with it, schools have educated children out of the four walls of the classroom with the shift to distance learning, and work setups have evolved into what we now practice as telecommuting.