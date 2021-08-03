Apply now for Theisen’s More For Your Community grants

The 2021 Theisen’s Home•Farm•Auto More For Your Community grant process, which helps provide for people’s basic needs across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, is now open. Supported by the Theisen’s charitable fund and through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, grants will be made available to organizations in all Theisen’s store communities. This year, an estimated $350,000 in total grants will be distributed, with at least $5,000 available to each store community. The maximum request per project application is $5,000.