Courtney Williams Awarded Pacesetter Honor By Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE – The Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge is one of Milwaukee’s most iconic landmarks. Sponsored and catalyzed by Northwestern Mutual, Light the Hoan will engage with interns from Milwaukee companies to participate in a competition that will teach them how to code light shows, in celebration of National Intern Day on July 29, 2021. The event will be an opportunity to highlight the intersection between tech and art, while demonstrating Milwaukee’s growing reputation as a hub of tech talent. It is also intended to build a sense of camaraderie among the young professionals from across the country interning with Milwaukee businesses this summer, demonstrating the level of access to opportunity in our city.