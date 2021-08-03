Courtney Williams Awarded Pacesetter Honor By Northwestern Mutual
ST. LOUIS, MO. – August 3, 2021 – Courtney Williams has been awarded the PACESETTER award by leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual. Pacesetter honors financial advisors who set 40 clients on the path to achieving financial security during their first six months in the business through the issuance of life, disability and long term care insurance policies, as well as meeting additional thresholds of performance.www.stltoday.com
