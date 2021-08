ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tenants in Winnebago County can soon apply for a second round of financial assistance to pay past due rent and utility fees beginning Aug. 1. The Winnebago County Emergency Rental Assistance program will begin accepting first and second-time applications from eligible tenants and landlords who have struggled to make rent and utility payments as a result of COVID-19 hardships. The money is available through a federally-funded $8.3 million Emergency Rental Assistance Grant to provide housing stability for renters and landlords. The money does not need to be paid back, according to Winnebago County.