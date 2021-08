Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle grew up playing hockey and listening to rock ’n’ roll. For him, the two things just seemed to go well together. “The music went hand in hand with these long hockey road trips that my dad and I would go on,” he says. Dirty Honey opens for the Black Crowes, who perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Blossom. “I remember listening to Howard Stern, who was synonymous with rock 'n' roll. He would play everything from Aerosmith and Zeppelin to Soundgarden and the Black Crowes. At a very young age, my dad introduced me to Aerosmith and serendipitously, my step-dad introduced me to much older Aerosmith. I loved both versions, really. That was my hook into [music] for sure.”