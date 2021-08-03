Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Cherokee Nation Health Services is suspending elective surgeries after seeing an over 80% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the health system, it announced Tuesday. More than 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the largest number of cases since January, the Cherokee Nation said in a news release. Unvaccinated people accounted for 90% of the news cases.tulsaworld.com
