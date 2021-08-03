Cancel
Public Health

Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCherokee Nation Health Services is suspending elective surgeries after seeing an over 80% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the health system, it announced Tuesday. More than 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the largest number of cases since January, the Cherokee Nation said in a news release. Unvaccinated people accounted for 90% of the news cases.

Mobile, ALWKRG

USA Health University Hospital revises visitor policy amid COVID-19 surge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another local hospital is changing its visitor policies as more coronavirus cases are reported in Alabama. Only one visitor per patient at a time will be allowed inside USA’s University Hospital from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Those visiting will be required to wear a mask, and children under 18 will not be allowed to visit.
Public Healthcannonbeachgazette.com

Gov. Brown announces new health, safety rule for employees in health care settings

Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Aug. 4, that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to issue a rule outlining new, required health and safety measures for personnel in health care settings. The rule requires weekly COVID-19 testing for personnel in health care settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings, which can be waived with a proof of vaccination. The new rule will be issued this week and the requirement to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing will apply starting September 30th. This will give employers time to prepare for implementation, and will give currently unvaccinated health care workers time to become fully vaccinated.
Public HealthNewswise

CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed

On July 21st, 2021, a Lab Alert issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Systems announced that the CDC would be withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021. Claims regarding the misuse of the COVID-19 PCR test have been circulating for quite some time. This Lab Alert has rekindled these claims, using it as validation that the test is inaccurate. Many are also citing this statement in the Lab Alert: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” and using it as validation that the test cannot differentiate the difference between SARS-CoV-2 and the flu virus.

