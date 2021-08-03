State Sen. Liz Mathis to challenge Hinson in 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS – Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announced she will continue her service to Eastern Iowa by running for Iowa’s First Congressional District. “It’s been the joy of my life to listen to people across eastern Iowa and to be their voice. I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and non-profit leader,” Mathis said. “But lately, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa. I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.”