Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

State Sen. Liz Mathis to challenge Hinson in 2022

maqnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic State Sen. Liz Mathis announced Tuesday she will challenge U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson for the 1st District House seat in 2022. “It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness, honesty, and putting service ahead of politics. That is why I am running,” Mathis said in a tweet announcing her candidacy.

www.maqnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Mathis
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Abby Finkenauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Cedar Rapids#Democratic#District House#Iowans#The Iowa Senate#Kwwl Tv#Kcrg Tv#Central Dewitt#Iowa Capital Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtssun-courier.com

Mathis to run against Hinson in IA-1

Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis announced last Tuesday she will challenge U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson for the 1st District House seat in 2022. “It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness, honesty, and putting service ahead of politics. That is why I am running,” Mathis said in a tweet announcing her candidacy.
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Hinson failing to represent Iowans

During a TV interview, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson gave herself an A for her job performance as Iowa's 1st District representative. Hinson claimed she was working hard to support infrastructure. This claim would be admirable if it were true, but it is not. Hinson has been a vocal opponent of the infrastructure bill "Invest in America Act." In fact, Hinson voted against the "Invest in America Act" which recently passed the U.S. House.
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

Iowa GOP welcomes Liz Mathis to House race with brushback pitch

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republicans are playing hardball with an Iowa Democratic congressional candidate’s efforts five years ago to secure a tax break for a Marion baseball and softball complex developed by a former client of her family’s business. The Republican Party of Iowa called efforts by state Sen. Liz Mathis...
Cedar Rapids, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis announces campaign for Congress

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Iowans in the northeast part of the state may choose next year which former television news anchor they should send to Congress. Democratic State Sen. Liz Mathis announced on Tuesday that she is running in Iowa’s First Congressional District. Mathis released a statement on her...
Congress & Courtsbleedingheartland.com

IA-01: Liz Mathis is running, Ashley Hinson is pandering

State Senator Liz Mathis made it official on July 27: she’s seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s first Congressional district. Mathis told reporters six weeks ago that she was “seriously considering” the race, but it wasn’t hard to guess where she would land. Compared to most challengers, Mathis starts the...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Former co-workers Liz Mathis, Ashley Hinson to face off in 1st District

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis is running for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st District, setting up a race between former co-workers both well-known across the district from their time as television news anchors. Mathis will challenge first-term Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is seeking reelection in...
Congress & Courtstelegraphherald.com

Hinson to hold telephone town hall

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, will hold a telephone town hall this week. Hinson's announced today that she would hold the town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. A press release indicates that she will provide an update on her work in Congress and answer questions. Constituents should call...
Anamosa, IAKCRG.com

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says infrastructure talks at an impasse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During her stop at Boomerang in Anamosa on Friday, Rep. Ashely Hinson (R-IA1) discussed the stalled infrastructure bill in Congress. Hinson said, right now, they are at an impasse. She said Republicans would support an infrastructure bill at the right price tag. “The number one...
Lexington, KYWKYT 27

State Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr not seeking re-election

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr of Lexington announced Wednesday that she will not be seeking re-election in 2022. “I make this decision knowing that there are other capable individuals in the district that will give voters a choice as to who will represent the 12th Senate District beginning in 2023,” Kerr said in a statement to WKYT.
Iowa Statevoiceofalexandria.com

Corbin: Iowa's representatives in D.C. need to be less partisan

Americans are privileged to have nine U.S. Senators and 58 members from the House of Representatives who publicly exhibit bipartisanship behavior. They are members of the heralded bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. The caucus -- created in 2017 -- currently features 29 Republican House of Representatives, 29 House Democrats, five GOP senators, three Senate Democrats and one Independent senator.
Congress & Courtskrcgtv.com

Rep. Billy Long running for Roy Blunt's Senate seat

Missouri Congressman Billy Long announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated when Roy Blunt's term is over. Long made the announcement in an interview with Fox News Tucker Carlson. He was elected to represent Missouri's 7th Congressional District in 2011. Before that, he worked as an auctioneer and radio talk show host.
Congress & CourtsAberdeen News

Lawrence: Sen. Mike Enzi served his state and nation well

Mike Enzi was always willing to return a call. Which is uncommon for a man in his position. Enzi was a four-term U.S. senator from Wyoming. I covered him when I edited The Powell Tribune, an excellent twice-weekly newspaper in northwest Wyoming, from 2013 to 2015. He didn’t need to...
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

Mathis running for First Congressional District

CEDAR RAPIDS – Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announced she will continue her service to Eastern Iowa by running for Iowa’s First Congressional District. “It’s been the joy of my life to listen to people across eastern Iowa and to be their voice. I’ve spent decades listening and telling stories as a journalist and I’ve helped fix problems in our communities as a state senator and non-profit leader,” Mathis said. “But lately, I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa. I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.”
Congress & CourtsKXLY

Sen. Cantwell among three senators to introduce legislation supporting local news

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell is one of three senators to introduce legislation that would help financially support local news organizations. Cantwell, along with Democrat senators Mark Kelly of Arizona and Ron Wyden of Oregon, introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021 on Thursday, which would help support news organizations through tax credits to incentivize hiring more journalists, subscriptions and advertising from local small businesses. It would support local newspapers, digital publications, television and radio.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

State Sen. Matt Williams running for University of Nebraska regent slot

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A central Nebraska state senator is running for an open seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next year. State Sen. Matt Williams, of Gothenburg, has served in the legislature the past seven years. He is ineligible to run again because of term limits. He's seeking to fill the seat of Regent Bob Phares of North Platte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy