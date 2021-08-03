Frisco ISD will offer temporary virtual learning for students through grade six

With a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, some North Texas school districts are pulling back on certain in-person back-to-school activities. This week, Arlington ISD confirmed their convocation initially scheduled for Aug. 9 at the AT&T Stadium for faculty and staff will now be virtual. District spokesperson Anita Foster cited the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County behind the district's decision. A date has not been set for the virtual event, but Foster said it will be before the start of the new school year on Aug. 16.