Reshaping the future of transportation with the ITS World Congress
The pandemic, lockdowns and economic fallout threw into stark relief the inadequacies of systems and processes worldwide. As more and more organizations look to digital tech to transform their operations, the global ITS community is also seizing the moment: capitalizing on projects underway and bringing new ideas and innovations into the spotlight. At the ITS World Congress in Hamburg this October, the real-life developments and solutions will be showcased.cybersecdn.com
