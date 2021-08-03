Vaccinated Medal of Honor recipient James Livingston from SC tests positive for COVID-19
Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston, whose bravery as a young Marine in Vietnam made him a war hero, and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. The 81-year-old Marine is the second prominent South Carolinian to confirm contracting coronavirus after being vaccinated. On Aug. 2, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he tested positive for COVID-19 months after getting the shot.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0