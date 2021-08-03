Calvin Anderson taking advantage of opportunities during Broncos’ camp
When Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio addressed media members at the teams’ annual media barbecue, one player he told people not to sleep on was tackle Calvin Anderson. The Broncos have struggled to find a consistent cog at the position since Orlando Franklin left the team. Anderson was declared one of the biggest winners from Week 1 of Broncos camp after taking numerous snaps with the first-team offense, and competing with veteran Bobby Massie for the starting gig.milehighsports.com
