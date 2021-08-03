Calvin Anderson taking advantage of opportunities during Broncos’ camp

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.