Shawano County, WI

Man Extradited to Shawano County 5 Years After Being Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

By Liz Holbrook
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAWANO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A man is back in custody after disappearing after making bond in 2016 for child sex crimes. Pedro Noriega-Avila, 38, was arrested in April at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. This past week he was extradited back to Wisconsin, as reported by WBAY in Green Bay. Noriega-Avila was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 back in 2016.

