WWE Releases Ric Flair
Ric Flair has officially been released by the WWE. Reports of "The Nature Boy" leaving the company first popped up on Monday, though WWE confirmed it with a quick post on WWE.com reading, "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021." The 16-time world champion had made a number of appearances on WWE programming throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, first with Randy Orton and later as part of a pseudo-relationship storyline with Lacey Evans and his daughter, Charlotte Flair. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer openly admitted in interviews that he wasn't a fan of that program earlier this year. Initial reports stated Flair asked for his release after reaching out to Vince McMahon and discussing his frustration with WWE's booking.comicbook.com
