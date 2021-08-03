Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Releases Ric Flair

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Flair has officially been released by the WWE. Reports of "The Nature Boy" leaving the company first popped up on Monday, though WWE confirmed it with a quick post on WWE.com reading, "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021." The 16-time world champion had made a number of appearances on WWE programming throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, first with Randy Orton and later as part of a pseudo-relationship storyline with Lacey Evans and his daughter, Charlotte Flair. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer openly admitted in interviews that he wasn't a fan of that program earlier this year. Initial reports stated Flair asked for his release after reaching out to Vince McMahon and discussing his frustration with WWE's booking.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Lacey Evans
Person
Ariel Helwani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Hindustan Times#Comicbook#Cbs Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEtvinsider.com

See Hulk Hogan’s Touching Tribute to WWE’s Legendary Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, Who Dies at 71

Tributes are pouring in from across the wrestling world for “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who died on Monday at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” Orndorff’s son Travis wrote on Instagram. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Is On Only Fans After Sad Arrest

It was noted recently that the former WWE star Sunny (Tammy Lynn Sytch) been released from jail after spending a year. She had been earning huge money on OnlyFans platform and had boasted a staggering six figures a month. Brock Lesnar ‘Freaked Out’ WWE Star’s Mom. However, things have changed...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEringsidenews.com

Sting Reacts To Ric Flair’s WWE Departure

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair shocked the pro wrestling world when it was revealed that he requested his release from WWE and it was granted. Ric Flair ultimately decided to part ways with the company after frustrations with WWE Creative, most notably his romance storyline with Lacey Evans earlier this year.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuting In AEW With Big Name?

The wrestling world has stunned after the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was released. AEW has been bringing in talents who have been laid off by WWE. Now, rumor states that he could be going to AEW as well. One of the fans noted that he would be eligible on October 29th to go to AEW as his 90-days non-compete clause ends. Alexa Bliss Reveals ‘Shocking’ Bray Wyatt Message.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Real Name Exposed On Smackdown

John Cena revealed Roman Reigns’ real name was Joe on Smackdown during an opening promo. Roman Reigns real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i. Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown. When you’re a top star within WWE, it’s almost a sure thing that rumors will be flying about you...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Reveals Why He Really Quit WWE

It was previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer was released by WWE. It was later on confirmed by the company and now ‘The Nature Boy’ reflected on his release. Drew McIntyre ‘Furious’ With John Cena Raw Botch?. Ric Flair breaks silence on his release. WWE confirmed the release of...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Ric Flair: John Cena Represents WWE At The Highest Level

Ric Flair has high praise for John Cena. Flair and Cena are two of the most decorated wrestlers in WWE history with both amassing 16 world title victories. Cena is back in WWE and has a chance to break Flair's record should the bout with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns come to fruition.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Ric Flair Released from Contract After Requesting Exit from Company

Ric Flair is reportedly no longer with WWE. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Flair asked for and was granted his release, effective Monday. The Fightful report says Flair was "frustrated" with recent booking decisions at the company and directly contacted Vince McMahon expressing his desire to leave the company.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (8/2): WWE RAW Review, Bray Wyatt Released, Adam Cole, Ric Flair

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Wrestling Inc. Exclusive: Adam Cole’s contract expiring. – Wrestling Inc. Exclusive: Ric Flair gone from WWE. – Bray Wyatt released from WWE. Thanks to HelloFresh for...
WWEPosted by
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Breaks Silence After Being Dropped by WWE

The WWE continues purging its roster of pricey talent as Ric Flair is the latest casualty of what the organization is calling “Budget Cuts.”. This move by the WWE is no ordinary penny-pinching tactic though as Flair is one of the biggest names to step in the ring. He ranks up there with Hulk Hogan and The Rock as one of the most important figures in making wrestling what it is today. Flair is already in the WWE Hall of Fame and is one of the most recognizable names in the sport. He and Hogan defined a generation of professional wrestling and had some epic battles inside the ring. Outside the ring, both men were equally competitive but had a healthy respect for each other. Ric Flair, whose real name is Richard Morgan Fliehr, is also affectionately known as “The Nature Boy” by wrestling fans. He competed in different organizations throughout his decades-long career. He is mostly known for his time in the WWE and WCW.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star slams Roman Reigns

What WWE Universal Champion and WWE Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has done in the last year or so is certainly unbelievable. The wrestler brought forward, with the help of the family and the Mad Genius of the Paul Heyman company, an incredible character and still today dominates not only at Friday Night Smackdown but throughout the main roster.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Ric Flair Wishes WWE Well in Future Endeavors

It has been an interesting week for Vince McMahon's cavalcade of disfunction. It started with the shocking news that WWE had released superstar Bray Wyatt completely out of the blue. Then it continued with the revelation that NXT star Adam Cole has not been under a firm contract since his deal expired in July and he has turned down WWE's offers for a continuation past the end of August. But maybe the most "huh?!" inducing news of the past week was the surprising reveal that multi-time WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling God "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair asked for and was granted his release from the company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Major WWE Lawsuit Revealed

WWE star Randy Orton has some amazing tattoos but it turns out they are also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed by the artist who inked ‘The Viper’. This isn’t a lawsuit only against WWE, but 2k and their affiliates are seeing their day in court as well. Randy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy