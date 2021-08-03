Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4WARN Forecast: Cooler, Less Humid Trend Continues

By Lisa Spencer
WSMV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe break from summer heat and humidity continues. More typical summer weather returns at the end of the week. Tonight mostly clear and pleasant, low in the mid 60s. Little change is expected tomorrow. We'll have a light northerly wind keeping humidity at reasonable levels for mid summer. Isolated showers will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau once again. Highs in the upper 80s.

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Summer Heat#Middle Tennessee#Mid Summer#4warn Forecast Cooler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Rain chances increase Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. There are chances for rain showers Thursday morning, then a few T-storms are possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Hotter and more humid conditions will return for Friday through...
EnvironmentKSLA

Heat, humidity, and tropical activity slowly rising back up

(KSLA) - Temperatures will slowly be on the rise again soon. Thursday will be comfy, but not by this weekend. That’s also when the humidity increases too. Plus the tropics are waking up!. This evening will be very pleasant! Look for plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. I...
Environmentwcbi.com

Typical late summer pattern developing

SUMMARY: No major weather maker is going to affect the region anytime soon… but spotty storms will return from time to time going forward. Humidity and temperatures are set to rise heading into next week. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and calm. Lows in the mid to low 60s. THURSDAY: Partly...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Wetter weather returns Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and mostly dry across SGA Wednesday. So far very little rain with chances remaining slim through the evening. Scattered showers tomorrow, otherwise rain chances rise Friday as an area of low pressure spins north from the Gulf. Lows hold in the low 70s and highs still slightly below average mid-upper 80s end out the week.
EnvironmentNews On 6

Scattered Storms Before Heat, Humidity Return

Another day of relatively cool weather is expected with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s. A few showers or storms will be possible today and this evening before more summerlike weather returns this weekend through most of next week. The issue today involves the potential for...
Henderson, NCPosted by
Henderson (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Henderson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Henderson: Thursday, August 5: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Friday, August 6: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Saturday, August 7: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during
EnvironmentWDSU

Less humid, but still hot

We had less rain today. .01" of rain fell at the Airport today. A weak cold front is stalled offshore with some rain along the coast. Highs today were in the low 90s. At the Airport the high actually got up to 92, which is the average high. It is looking slightly cooler in the morning on the Northshore with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows on the South Shore will drop into the low 70s to near 80. Hot Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances are low! 10% chance. Lows Friday will be in the low 70s to near 80. Highs will be in the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible. There is a 30% chance of rain and storms. Rain chances go up to a 40% chance this weekend. It is going to be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. We are watching the tropics with a 40% chance for development for an area of rain over Africa that is forecast to move off the Coast of Africa late Thursday. 20% chance development for another system that will be near the Lesser Antilles Sunday into next week.
Fort Wayne, INfortwaynesnbc.com

Slow warming trend

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A high-pressure system is slowly drifting east. The wind will become more southerly the next several days and temperatures will rise a bit each day. The humidity will also be on the increase but will be comfortable until we get to the weekend. Little chance of rain as expected.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Low humidity in the forecast for Thursday!

The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with low humidity and a minimal number of storms! Temperatures will feel like the low 90s across each side of Lake Pontchartrain!. Feels like conditions are now within 70s or 80s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy