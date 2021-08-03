4WARN Forecast: Cooler, Less Humid Trend Continues

We had less rain today. .01" of rain fell at the Airport today. A weak cold front is stalled offshore with some rain along the coast. Highs today were in the low 90s. At the Airport the high actually got up to 92, which is the average high. It is looking slightly cooler in the morning on the Northshore with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Lows on the South Shore will drop into the low 70s to near 80. Hot Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances are low! 10% chance. Lows Friday will be in the low 70s to near 80. Highs will be in the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible. There is a 30% chance of rain and storms. Rain chances go up to a 40% chance this weekend. It is going to be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. We are watching the tropics with a 40% chance for development for an area of rain over Africa that is forecast to move off the Coast of Africa late Thursday. 20% chance development for another system that will be near the Lesser Antilles Sunday into next week.