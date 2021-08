As the largest mass vaccination campaign in human history progresses, the landscape of immunity against SARS-CoV-2 within the U.S. is changing. The vaccine strategy that began with focused protection for some and rapidly expanded to protection for all, continues to serve as the crucial step in decoupling COVID-19 deaths from infections. Approximately 50% of our total population is fully vaccinated, as are 80% of those 65 and older. This "community immunity" has largely deescalated the risk to those most likely to experience severe outcomes, while simultaneously placing those who cannot or will not be vaccinated in the spotlight. As adult vaccinations continue to rise, the totality of COVID-19 risk is diminished.