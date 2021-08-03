Education secretary says banning mask mandates risks return to school: 'We know what works'

No. 1 - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Baptist Health are soaring - their patient count doubling in just one week. On August 3, the hospital reported 736 patients are now hospitalized with COVID-19. Last week, the hospital recorded 493 patients. “If we compare that to 2 weeks ago, it’s probably 100% more,” said Dr. Zulma M. Berrios, Chief Medical Officer at Baptist Health. If you compare these numbers to last year, in the early months of the pandemic, the hospital reported peak of 831 patients in mid-July 2020. Doctors know the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and hospitals need the space to treat patients for non-COVID issues. “With the Delta variant, one person can transmit it to five, where the variant we had in the past, one person probably passed it to two or three,” said Dr. Berrios.