Turnout less than 5% for city, county tax issues
As of 11 a.m., 4.7% of Buchanan County's registered voters had turned out at the polls for elections Tuesday involving city and county tax issues. Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey reported 2,402 residents have gone to the polls. Today's election features a half-cent tax to benefit St. Joseph's parks system and a quarter-cent tax for countywide law enforcement efforts largely benefitting the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.www.newspressnow.com
