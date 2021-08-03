Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Robinhood, Clorox, American Airlines and more

NEW YORK — (AP) — Robinhood's stock flew again on Wednesday, and it has more than doubled in four days to follow up what had been a disappointing debut on Wall Street. Robinhood Markets soared 50.4% to $70.39 in trading that was so feverish that trading was temporarily halted three times in the first half hour after the market opened. It's a sharp turnaround from last week's lackluster debut for the stock, when it sank 8.4% from its initial price of $38 on Thursday.