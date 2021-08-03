Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Alibaba Stock Price and News: BABA dumps as further Chinese regulatory concerns still weigh

By Ivan Brian
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba released Q1 results on Tuesday before the market opens. BABA stock trades lower as investors mull over the results. BABA beat on EPS but misses revenue target and increases buyback. Update: Alibaba (BABA) shares are trading 3% lower after a torrid opening to Tuesday's session. Chinese stocks are once...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Stocks#Alibaba Stock Price#Eps#Ant Group Ipo#Didi#Tencent Music#Tencent Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Economymoneyweek.com

Chinese regulators' latest clampdown rattles investors

Are Chinese stocks “uninvestable”? asks Farah Elbahrawy on Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs says its clients are wondering whether they should pull their money out after Beijing broadened a clampdown on businesses it blames “for increasing inequality and financial risk”. The resulting market volatility has pushed “key stock indexes to the brink of a bear market”.
Marketsinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rising to new records after a stronger-than-expected jobs report fueled investor risk appetite. This week we'll have another batch of notable earnings reports from companies like Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Coinbase...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares slip as virus, regulatory concerns weigh

* Property sector down 0.6%; Evergrande slumps on downgrade. Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed lower on Friday, hit by concerns over tightening government regulations and rising COVID-19 cases in China, even as southbound inflows from mainland investors offered support. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 25.29 points, or 0.1%, at 26,179.40, though it finished up 0.84% for the week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.25% to 9,273.55. ** The drop came as China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus infections in its current outbreak. The rise in cases has fuelled concern about the outlook for China’s uneven economic recovery. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking healthcare firms fell 2.26%, as WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc dropped 4.85%, making it the biggest loser on the Hang Seng. ** The financial sector edged 0.08% lower and the property sector dipped 0.6%. ** Shares of highly indebted property developer China Evergrande Group slumped 4.59% after rating agency S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings for Evergrande and some subsidiaries. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.24% at 3,458.23, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.55%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.21%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.33%. ** Trading was relatively thin, with about 1.56 billion Hang Seng index shares changing hands, roughly 72.5% of the market’s 30-day moving average of 2.15 billion shares a day and down from 1.70 billion on Thursday. ** But mainland investors were net buyers on the day. Refinitiv data showed flows from mainland investors through the Southbound leg of the Bond Connect programme topped HK$7 billion ($900.21 million).
StocksStreet.Com

Buy or Sell DraftKings Stock on Earnings? Here's the Trade

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report shares have struggled to maintain momentum on Friday but were rising about 2% on the day after reporting earnings. Shares initially opened higher by 4.5% and climbed as high as 6.5% in early trading. However, the stock has faded fading from those highs, as well as a few key technical levels.
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

'Meme' stock Robinhood jumps 10% in end to turbulent week

(Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rallied 10% on Friday after a roller-coaster week that has made the online brokerage among the hottest of so-called "meme" stock and added $18 billion to its value. Robinhood, whose smartphone trading app has taken off this year along with a frenzy of trading...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Tencent Stock?

Tencent remains a popular target for government regulators in both China and the U.S. There are no signs of government pressure easing anytime soon. Tencent's (OTC:TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. A barrage of negative headlines may have left some investors wondering if they should abandon the stock -- or, on the flip side, buy it on the dip. Why is everyone talking about the besieged Chinese tech giant?
Stocksinvesting.com

Chinese Tech Worries Weigh on JSE

Despite a rally by banks and financials, the local market was weighed down by Naspers (JO: NPNJn ) and miners. Naspers traded lower after China’s Securities Times newspaper continued criticism about the online gaming industry focusing on teenage addiction and favourable tax treatments. Wall Street opened stronger on Thursday as...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Baidu Inc (BIDU) to Release Quarter 2 Numbers

Baidu Inc (BIDU) is scheduled to report Quarter 2 numbers before the market open on August 12. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.22, and the stock is down -24.0% on the year. Technical Analysis. BIDU was...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Carlyle Group Stock Forecast, Price & News

Man Who Predicted 2020 Crash Says "Do This" in August. (Ad) The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D'Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 24,146 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,146 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Alibaba Stock Fell 13.9% in July

Shares of Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) fell 13.9% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Alibaba had already been under fire ever since its financial arm, Ant Financial, saw its IPO canceled by Chinese regulators last year. That was followed in April 2021 by a $2.8 billion fine for anticompetitive practices.
RetailThe Drum

Alibaba posts steady revenue growth despite regulatory pressures

Ecommerce giant Alibaba has announced lower profit growth in its earnings and steady revenue growth. It posted an increase in revenue of US$31.8 billion in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30 and said its net income in the April-June quarter was US$6.9bn, down 5% on-year. This was lower than analysts' consensus estimates, which was for 36% growth to USD$32.3bn.
Stockspulse2.com

BABA Stock Price: $300 Target From Oppenheimer

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a price target decrease from $310 to $300 by Oppenheimer. These are the details. The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a price target decrease from $310 to $300 by Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the company shares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy