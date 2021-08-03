Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Update Shared by Blizzard

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven't heard anything from Blizzard about Overwatch 2 since BlizzCon, at least nothing of note. Unfortunately, Blizzard still doesn't have much to say about the game, but according to today's earnings call from Activision Blizzard, Overwatch 2 passed an important milestone in recent weeks. What this milestone is and why it's important, isn't divulged, but it's noted that more information, and presumably media, will be released in the coming months before the end of the year.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Xbox One#Overwatch 2 Update Shared#Diablo 4#Nintendo Switch#Comicbook#Cbs Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch cosplayer wins Play of the Game as perfect D.Va

An Overwatch cosplayer brought D.Va to life with her insanely accurate recreation. The artist’s mind-blowing costume captures the beloved Blizzard Entertainment heroine. Despite Tracer being the de-facto mascot for Overwatch since the multiplayer launched in 2016, D.Va has stolen the hearts of many fans of the Blizzard Entertainment team-based shooter.
FIFADigital Trends

Everything announced at EA Live: Dead Space, Battlefield Portal, and more

EA didn’t show up at this year’s E3, but that didn’t stop the company from holding its own event. EA Play Live was essentially an E3-style press conference packed with news about EA’s biggest titles. Much of the show was predictable. We knew we’d see Apex Legends‘ newest hero, and news about Battlefield 2042‘s new Portal mode leaked hours before the show. Plus, EA prepped us for what wouldn’t appear during the showcase, including Skate 4.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Referee Orisa Released for Overwatch Summer Games 2021

Overwatch’s Summer Games event returned today which means all of the event-themed skins have been revealed and have become available. Amongst them is an Orisa skin. Here is the Referee Orisa skin that was released for the Summer Games 2021. The new skin can be found in the Summer Games...
Gamblingchatsports.com

ESL releases Esport Monopoly game

Global esports tournament organiser ESL Gaming has revealed Esport Monopoly, a twist on the classic board game in which players can buy major tournaments instead of property. Esport Monopoly swaps traditional Monopoly game pieces like the shoe and thimble for gaming-specific items including a game controller, keyboard, headphones, ESL logo, trophy, and chicken, i.e. ‘Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner.’
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Overwatch Error BN 564: How to Fix

The infamous BN 564 error message is popping up in Overwatch for PlayStation users. Luckily the BN 564 error message has a simple fix for this situation. The error code pop ups before playing Overwatch and reports that servers are down. Overwatch Error BN 564: How to Fix. When the...
Video GamesComicBook

New Legend of Zelda Rumor Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new Nintendo rumor making the rounds makes some big claims, including some big claims about The Legend of Zelda, and what's coming next from the series on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The rumor makes a variety of claims, but perhaps its most timely claim involves The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, which was just released this month on Switch and Switch Lite.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Overwatch Summer Games adds new cosmetics and weekly challenges

The Overwatch: Origins Edition Summer Games event is live now, running for the next three weeks with new cosmetics and weekly challenges. The Summer Games brawls see the return of Lúcioball, which Blizzard calls "Overwatch's futuristic spin on soccer," and the Lúcioball Remix, which sees two balls in play for a "faster, more chaotic version of Lúcioball." Then we've got the weekly challenges, where playing games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade unlocks cosmetics such as sprays and new skins. If you win, that counts as two games. Week One, which runs until July 27th, offers up the Ocean King Winston Icon for playing nine games, the Ocean King Winston spray for 18, and the Ocean King Winston Epic skin for playing 27. Week Two, which runs from July 27th to August 3rd, has the Sunset Pharah Icon for playing nine games, the Sunset Soar spray for 18, and the Sunset Pharah Epic skin for 27. Lastly, Week Three, which runs from August 3rd to August 10th, offers the Nihon Hanzo Icon for playing nine games, the Nihon Hanzo spray for playing 18, and the Nihon Hanzo Epic skin for playing 27 games.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Overwatch League Countdown Cup Hero Pools revealed

The Overwatch League’s final tournament cycle of the year is set to be an interesting one after its Hero Pools were announced. The Countdown Cup will kick off on July 30 and it’s the last chance for teams to rack up wins before the 2021 postseason begins. Hero Pools effectively...
Posted by
DBLTAP

How to Get Summer Loot Boxes in Overwatch

Overwatch Summer Games kicked off July 20 bringing all-new skins, in-game loot, sprays, and other rewards. It will have players grinding it out for the new cosmetics, but there are other ways to earn you loot boxes this summer. How to Get Summer Loot Boxes in Overwatch. Summer Games features...
Video GamesPCGamesN

League of Legends’ Sona update has hit the PBE

A couple of weeks back, League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed that support champion Sona, the Maven of the Strings, would be getting a “mid-scope” soon, which the studio was aiming to ship with League of Legends patch 11.16. Now, that mini-rework has indeed hit the game’s testing grounds for the 11.16 cycle, so we’ve got a good idea of what’s headed the champ’s way.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch Summer Games adds new visual updates for Orisa, Soldier, Baptiste skins

The Overwatch Summer Games keeps rolling on with cosmetics to popular characters while giving some skins new details like they have with Orisa, Soldier: 76, and Baptiste. Blizzard might’ve just seen saved 2021’s content with the Summer Games, and there’s plenty to love in the current season of the game with plenty of Challenges to complete and the return to Lucioball Mode.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Looks like a new Overwatch map reveal was pulled

It looks like a new Overwatch map was going to be revealed yesterday, before the announcement was pulled. In an article that's now been taken offline, Dexerto reported that a new Deathmatch map called Malevento, based in Italy, was to be added to the Public Test Region. According to the...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Call of Duty 2021 will probably be revealed via Warzone event

Traditionally, a brand new Call of Duty title is expected to launch each year and in 2021 is no different. Activision are yet to confirm the existence of this year's Call of Duty but the official announcement should be dropping in the coming months. Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider...
Video GamesNME

‘World of Warcraft’ Sylvanas hotfix “sabotages” world’s first raid run

Activision Blizzard has patched the World of Warcraft Sanctum Of Domination raid during the race for world’s first, which removed a frontrunner’s strategy mid-fight. World Of Warcraft‘s Shadowlands expansion features The Sanctum Of Domination raid, which has been available for nearly seven days. There are five prominent clans competing to clear it on mythic difficulty, as the race for world’s first is the most competitive aspect of any raid release.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Overwatch Leak Reveals Upcoming Deathmatch Map, Malavento

Overwatch is a game that, to be completely honest, has been left to slowly die in favor of the upcoming major content update. This is of course referring to Overwatch 2, which is set to bring many new features to both Overwatch and its sequel with the upcoming PvE mode. As that takes a lot of resources and work though, much of the teams working on Overwatch have been relegated to that project. In fact, the last we saw from Overwatch was back in January with the Kanezaka deathmatch map being introduced. If you had hoped for some refreshing content on the way to breathe new life, well, you’re getting more of the same. Thanks to an article from Dexerto that was quickly taken down, the next Overwatch map is another deathmatch map, known merely as Malavento.

Comments / 0

Community Policy