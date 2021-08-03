Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

As Alibaba boosts share buyback plan, is it time to buy?

By Motiur Rahman
invezz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlibaba shares edged lower 1.35% on Tuesday after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q1 earnings, beating expectations while revenue fell short. The Chinese e-commerce giant also boosted its share buyback program amid the falling stock price. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares edged lower...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baba#Moving Average#Chinese#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#Baba#Alibaba Group#Invezz#Y Y#Rsi#Capital Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Hill

Trading in Robinhood halted after surge in stock price

Trading in online investment platform Robinhood was temporarily halted Wednesday after a rapid surge in its stock price just a week after the company’s lackluster debut on the Nasdaq. CNBC reported that shares of Robinhood reached $85 at one point Wednesday, an 81 percent increase from Tuesday’s closing price. Early...
Stocksinvesting.com

Robinhood Surges In Wild Trading; Reaches New Post-IPO High

Investing.com – Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock surged as much as 80% on Wednesday in a wild U.S. trading session that sent it to post-IPO highs. Shares were up 30%, to $60.99, as of midday after soaring as high as $85 earlier. Already, the stock closed 24% higher Tuesday after it breached...
StocksFortune

Robinhood shares jump more than 50% on first day of options trading as big and small investors pile in

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Robinhood’s stock has mounted a comeback—and then some. Following its lackluster debut in the public markets, the brokerage based in Menlo Park, Calif., saw its stock steadily climb in the first trading days of August. Then, soon after the U.S. equity market opened for trading Wednesday, Robinhood shares, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker HOOD, exploded in value as related options contracts began to trade.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Here's Why Alibaba Rival Tencent's Stock Is Plummeting Today

Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled as much as 10.2% in early trading hours on Tuesday. What’s Moving? Alibaba Group Holdings’ (NYSE: BABA) rival Tencent HK shares were down by HKD 49 in early trading. The U.S. shares of the company had closed 0.20% higher at $61.32 on Monday.
Stocksinvesting.com

Robinhood shareholders file to sell shares, stock falls

Investing.com – Shares in Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) were trading lower in pre-market on Thursday after shareholders filed to sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. The company will not receive proceeds from the share sales. The shareholders in question are groups, such as venture capital firms, that were early investors...
Stocksinsidebitcoins.com

Buy Robinhood as Price Pulls Back 12% to $60?

Robinhood (HOOD), the US stock and crypto broker that debuted on the stock market last Thursday, has seen the value of its stock double. The huge run-up in the price of the stock follows an inauspicious start to public life for the US trading app which has been at the centre of the trading boom among first-time retail investors in the US. Robinhood charges 0% commission for stock trading.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood slides 22%; early investors file to sell 98 mln shares

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) fell on Thursday and were on track to snap a four-day winning streak, after the newly public online brokerage said early investors may sell nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood’s shares were last down 22.5% at $54.52 a day after they...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Has Oscar Health Lost Half Its Value Since Its March IPO?

A high valuation combined with unfortunate IPO timing may have contributed to the company's share-price slump. The company's deep losses may pose a big concern for risk-averse investors. Oscar Health's low valuation now could make the stock an attractive buy. The share price of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) has been in...
Economymodernreaders.com

Regents of The University of California Acquires 85,005 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regents of The University of California boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,005 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 8.9% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Affirm stock rockets after Square announces $29 billion deal for rival Afterpay

Shares of buy-now pay-later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings Inc. are surging more than 18% in Monday trading after Square Inc. announced its plans to purchase BNPL rival Afterpay Ltd. for a 31% premium in a vote of confidence for the payment trend. The deal is valued at $29 billion. Afterpay and Affirm are among companies offering financial technology that lets consumers split their purchases into installments in a break from the traditional credit-card model of compounding interest. Some BNPL products are interest-free, while others carry simple interest. Affirm's stock "will now include an M&A premium," Bernstein's Harshita Rawat wrote in a note to clients. In her view, the deal announcement translates to a negative read for PayPal Holdings Inc. , which also has expanded into BNPL and is seeing a 0.2% drop in its stock during Monday's session. She saw a positive read through for Marqeta Inc. , which works with both Afterpay and Square on debit-based products, though Marqeta shares are off 0.4% in Monday trading.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $260.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.87.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alibaba Group Holding. The company has an average price target of $284.8 with a high of $338.00 and a low of $192.00.
Marketsnewsbrig.com

New York Times shares rise on earnings boosted by ad surge

The New York Times beat quarterly profit expectations on Wednesday as its advertising business showed signs of recovery, eclipsing slower growth in digital subscriptions and sending its shares 12 percent higher. The financial fallout from the COVID-19 crisis had last year cut deeply into the publication’s advertising revenue. But with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy