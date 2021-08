Marijuana should be one of the fastest-growing industries this decade, but not every pot stock can be a winner. Investors should be particularly wary of Canadian pot stocks. Cannabis is likely to be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade. According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. Meanwhile, the Canadian pot market is expected to see sales vault from $2.6 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion by 2026, per BDSA.