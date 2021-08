I recently found myself in a junkyard scrounging up parts for a new project car. I was surprised at just how many relatively nice cars were perched on homemade stands with their hoods and trunks open. I peeked inside to see their dashboards ripped apart by a parts vulture on a quest for something. Many of these cars were less than 15 years old and appeared to have been well-kept prior to entering the not-so-pearly gates of the local U-Pull, U-Pay for the last time before being wadded up into a ball and recycled into shelf brackets or some other unrelated hardware item.