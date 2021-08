Tacko Tuesdays Everydays with the Boston Celtics may become a thing of the past, as the Celtics did not extend a qualifying offer to depth center and fan favorite Tacko Fall. With the Celtics on a two-way deal these last two seasons, the 7-foot-5 Fall totaled 47 points (21-for-29 shooting), 20 blocks, and 52 rebounds in 135:32 of action over an 18-game run with Boston in 2020-21. A tweak to the two-way contract rules certainly paved the way for more opportunity for Fall this past season, too, as he appeared in 11 more games than he did the previous season, and averaged almost three minutes more per night in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.