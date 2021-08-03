Cancel
Financial Reports

RGA earnings rise, company cites easing pandemic pressures

By Annika Merrilees
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America on Tuesday reported an increase in profits and revenue. RGA, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, saw $344 million in net income for the second quarter, up from $158 million for the same period last year. RGA President and CEO...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

#Rga#Pandemic#Chesterfield
Financial Reports
Economy
Markets
Coronavirus
