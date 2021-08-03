Cancel
Boeing postpones key test flight to space

By Reuters
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Boeing Co. on Tuesday scrubbed the launch of its CST-100 Starliner capsule to the International Space Station due to an unexpected system glitch, in the latest setback following the vehicle’s botched 2019 debut. It was not immediately clear whether the launch would be rescheduled for Wednesday. During pre-launch preparations, Boeing...

