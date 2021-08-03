Cancel
Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 1 day ago

The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin in mid-November looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns.

In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger also threw for 399 yards that afternoon, while running back Keaontay Ingram ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The is will be the 20th matchup all-time between the two schools, with Texas winning 16 of the last 17 meetings.

Outside of their 2016 victory in Lawrence, Kansas's only wins over the Longhorns on the football field have come in 1938 and 1901

Check out the first part of Longhorns Country's way-too-early preview of Louisiana, Arkansas, Rice, Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State.

Kansas

2020 Record: 0-9 (0-8 in Big 12)

Head coach: Lance Leipold

Leipold is entering his first season as the Jayhawks head coach.

Offensive Set: Multiple

Defensive Set: 4-3

Returning starters on Offense: 6

The Jayhawks offense really struggled in 2020, ranking 123rd in the nation in scoring offense (15.8 ppg) and 126the in the country in total offense, averaging just 259.2 points per game.

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Jalon Daniels*

RB Velton Garnder*

WR Luke Grimm

WR Kwame Lassiter II*

TE Mason Fairchild

LT Malik Clark*

LG Jack Werner

C Garrett Jones

RG Chris Hughes*

RT Adagio Lopeti*

Returning starters on Defense: 9

Much like the offense, the defense in Lawrence was one of the worst in the country, ranking 127th in the country in scoring offense, giving up 46 points per game. Kansas also ranked 108th in the country in total offense, relinquishing 459.2 yards per game.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Marcus Harris*

DT DaJon Terry*

DT Sam Burt

DE Caleb Simpson*

LB Steven Parker*

LB Kyron Johnson*

LB Nick Channel*

CB Duece Mayberry

S Ricky Thomas*

S Kenny Logan Jr*

Newcomer to Know:

RB - Devin Neal

The Jayhawks' top recruit, Neal figures to get some serious playing time next season as a true freshman. In his senior season, Neal rushed for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns before heading to Lawrence.

