Graduation Celebrations that Go the Distance

Since the spring, the newest enlisted members of the Coast Guard have graduated from Training Center Cape May with no loved ones in attendance due to pandemic safety precautions. Cape May County residents, organized by the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, have stepped in so that the new Coasties’ accomplishments do not go without public celebration! Several hundred people safely line the streets of Cape May after the graduation each week and offer congratulations, flag-waving and clapping of hands as the buses depart the Training Center to the frontlines of the United States Coast Guard. In a Facebook post, Vice Commandant Admiral Ray Charles shared about these gestures of support and stated: “This heartwarming act of kindness is not only indicative of the long-time support we receive from the residents of Cape May County, but it shows how people everywhere are staying socially connected despite physical distance.”